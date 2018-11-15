Becky Lynch throws shade and Rousey fires back

It’s getting real and to keep it real we have to give Becky Lynch credit. The current WWE Smackdown champ got legitimately injured when she took a strike to the face. While it is in character for other female wrestlers to jab at her sometimes it feels like a shoot. Ronda Rousey fired the first one on Twitter to which Becky Lynch quickly replied with a verbal power slam.
Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both. https://t.co/8oDubzNYr4
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 14, 2018
Not to be outdone, Ronda went to Instagram to light her up in retaliation.
@beckylynchwwe I’m really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged ass whooping on November 18th at the Staples Center. Unfortunately now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy. And have fun watching Korean soap operas on Netflix or whatever the hell the Millennial Man does with her free time. Don’t worry I’m not the back stabbing cheap shotting ambushing cowardly type, so you’re perfectly safe to take your time and heal up until your figurative balls have dropped and you’re finally ready for your comeuppance. I want you 100% healed up, prepared, and looking me in the eye when the bell rings. Lemmie know when you’re done healing your boo boos and ready for me to serve you your ass on a silver platter with your avocado toast. I do have to admit, The Millennial Man is stunningly conniving. She poked the bear and ran like a bat outta hell when the bear awoke – Feeding me her favorite frienemy and fellow #FAUXhorsewoman @charlottewwe is a new level of manipulative cowardice, even for The Millennial Man. @charlottewwe is a Superfight and I've always wanted to fight her – but she's just the stand in for the beating @beckylynchwwe has coming to her this Sunday. I’ll be sending The Champ a choice piece of Charlotte as a souvenir🖕🏼 #RondaVsCharlotte #SurvivorSeries #Nov18 #4horsewomenVSfauxhorsewomen
She quoted the great Nate Diaz and we give Rowdy props for invoking the Stockton social media slapper. What do you make of all of this?