Becky Lynch throws shade and Rousey fires back

It’s getting real and to keep it real we have to give Becky Lynch credit. The current WWE Smackdown champ got legitimately injured when she took a strike to the face. While it is in character for other female wrestlers to jab at her sometimes it feels like a shoot. Ronda Rousey fired the first one on Twitter to which Becky Lynch quickly replied with a verbal power slam.

Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both. https://t.co/8oDubzNYr4 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 14, 2018

Not to be outdone, Ronda went to Instagram to light her up in retaliation.

She quoted the great Nate Diaz and we give Rowdy props for invoking the Stockton social media slapper. What do you make of all of this?