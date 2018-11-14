Tito Ortiz looks great in open workout video ahead of Liddell trilogy closer

Tito Ortiz looks like he’s in excellent shape ahead of his November 24th trilogy closer with rival Chuck Liddell. It’s the opportunity for him to finally get a win over the man The Huntington Beach Bad Boy called ‘The Last of the Mohicans’. The first two bouts ended the same with Ortiz laying on the canvas and Liddell celebrating a KO victory but Tito jumped at the chance to face him one more time. In fact the only reason Ortiz came out of retirement was to get that shot at sweet redemption and if you don’t believe him just check out how crisp he looks at the age of 43. Just watch…

