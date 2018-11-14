Tito Ortiz full media day interview

Tito Ortiz gets a shot at redemption when he faces rival Chuck Liddell on November 24th under the Golden Boy banner. He has been bested twice by Liddell but the odds have shifted in his favor for a number of reasons. Ortiz has fought somewhat consistently in Bellator since he left the UFC. He went 3-1 in the organization from 2014 -2017 including two high profile wins over Stephan Bonnar and most recently his submission of Chael Sonnen. He seemed very confident in his interview during yesterday’s media day. Check out the full interview below…

Please like & share: