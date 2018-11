WHAT is going on with the build up to Tito Ortiz vs Chuck Liddell 3? Golden Boy is ramping up the hype for the November 24th fight and doing a pretty good job with it considering they are primarily focused on boxing. But this….this is just odd. Chuck was hitting the pads in front of the media during a promotional open workout and Ortiz was there to heckle him. Just watch the video and ask yourself what we did. How is Ortiz still alive after doing this?

