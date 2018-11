Chuck Liddell is facing Tito Ortiz for a 3rd time in case you missed it. A little sarcasm there. The bout goes down on November 24th under the Golden Boy promotional banner and the build-up hype has started. Liddell spoke with the media ahead of the fight and thankfully we can share the video with you. Say what you want about Chuck but he’s a legend and pioneer in the sport. Check it out…

Please like & share: