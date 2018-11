So it got WEIRD yesterday ahead of the November 24th clash between bitter rivals turned grumpy old former UFC light heavyweight champions Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. Golden Boy is ramping up their promotional hype for the fight and not doing so bad to be honest. Chuck held an open workout and Tito was in the room heckling him. Yes you read that right and no it isn’t as epic as it sounds. Check out this clip of Chuck talking about Ortiz and it’s not exactly complimentary…

