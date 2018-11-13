Mike Perry thanks ‘Cowboy’ for teaching him a lesson with loss at UFC Denver

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone snapped former teammate Mike Perry’s arm at UFC Denver this past weekend to get the submission win and leave his mark in the record books. Perry has now spoken out about the loss and even thanked Cerrone for the jiu-jitsu lesson via social media.

Drillers make killers. We fine tuned so many things in my fight game. We did not work or drill offensive ground control and strikes from top. If I drill and flow my jiu jitsu offensive top game the way I worked on my kickboxing flow I’ll be ripping limbs off and landing effective G&P my next match. Off to get my black belt 🥋✊🏼🙏🏼 congrats to @cowboycerrone for breaking an arm to break all the records last night. Stepping stone for me. I learned a lot and am more dangerous from it already 🙏🏼✊🏼🥋thank you

Perry also explained how bad his arm was hurt and why he was forced to tap.

That shit hurt. My arm popped about seven times. @danawhite was disappointed in me. I wish I could’ve fought more but that pain was tremendous. My arm was out of commission.