This is what MMA is about folks. Yair Rodriguez stole the fight away from┬áChan Sung Jung at Fight Night 139 via a stunning back elbow KO with just one second left in a 5 round fight he was losing on the scorecards. Proving that MMA is a brotherhood – win or lose – he posted a picture of he and Jung at the hospital in matching beds showing crazy respect for each other.

