Chael Sonnen says Cowboy vs McGregor is a real possibility

Conor McGregor just lost the biggest fight of his career and Cowboy Cerrone just set the records for wins (21) and finishes (15) in the UFC at Fight Night 139. With his crushing defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov still leaving a bad taste in the Irishman’s mouth, McGregor needs a big name opponent to get his mojo back and record breaking Cerrone just might fit the bill. Chael Sonnen thinks that the fight is indeed being kicked around and can you blame him? Check out what Sonnen said…

Please like & share: