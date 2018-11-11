VIDEO: Yair Rodriguez stops Korean Zombie with craziest KO in UFC history

Yair Rodriguez faced the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in a five-round main event at UFC Denver Saturday night. The back-and-forth war saw both fighters enter the fifth round bloodied and it looked as though Korean Zombie was en route to winning a pretty close decision. With just one second left in the fight Rodriguez landed an upward elbow that shut the Zombie’s lights out and sent him face first to the canvas. Take a look at the craziest KO in UFC history in the final second of the promotion’s 25th anniversary show.

Yaír Rodriguez corpses The Korean Zombie in the dying seconds of the fight! What an elbow! #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/rsDPG772aA — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) November 11, 2018



