Watch bare-knuckle Chris Leben stop Phil Baroni at WBKFF 1

The Ultimate Fighter season 1 veteran Chris “The Crippler” Leben made his return to fighting Friday night as he faced fellow MMA veteran Phil Baroni in the main event at World Bare-Knuckle Fighting Federation‘s inaugural event “Rise of Titans” in Casper, Wyo. Leben avoided the clinch game of Baroni and floored him about midway through the first round. Baroni was out of it and even tried wrestling the referee on instinct. Take a look.

The co-main event saw former UFC welterweight champ Johny Hendricks take on MMA vet Dakota Cochrane. Hendricks suffered a cut under his right eye in round one, then Cochrane suddenly ended the fight just 21-seconds into the second round with a straight right that silenced the pro-Hendricks crowd. Check it out.

The card also saw UFC vet Josh Neer pick up an impressive TKO victory over Mike Alderete. And Robbie Peralta and Leon Mynhardt advanced in the promotion’s $100,000 lightweight tournament. Full results are below.

WBKFF 1 “RISE OF THE TITANS” FULL RESULTS:

PAY-PER-VIEW CARD

MAIN EVENT – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Chris Leben, San Diego, CA

WTKO1 (1:19)

Phil Baroni, Long Island, NY

CO-FEATURE – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Dakota Cochrane, Omaha, NE

WKO2 (0:21)

Johny Hendricks, Fort Worth, TX

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Julian Lane, Mansfield, OH.

WDEC5 (49-46, 49-46, 47-48)

Joey Angelo, Las Vegas, NV

WBKFF FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS

Christina Marks, San Diego, CA

WDEC2 (1:54)

Jasmine Clarkson, Cedar Hill, TX

$100,000 WBKFF LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT KICK-OFF

Robbie Peralta, Escondido, CA

WDEC5 (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Jay Cucciniello, Malaga, Spain

Leon Mynhardt, Fairfield, CA

WTKO2 (0:56)

Nick Gonzalez, Austin, TX

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Josh Neer, Des Moines, IA

WTKO3 (2:00)

Mike Alderete, Albuquerque, NM

180-POUNDS CATCHWEIGHT

Joey Munoz, Scotts Bluff, NE

WDEC5 (48-46, 48-47, 47-47)

Marcelo Alfaya, Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil

175-POUNDS CATCHWEIGHT

Issac Vallie-Flagg, Albuquerque, NM

WKO2 (1:20)

Cory Simpson, Las Vegas, NV

PRELIMINARY CARD

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHTS

Juan Torres, Las Cruces, NM

WKO2 (1:33)

C.J. Leveque, Brentwood, CA

160-POUNDS CATCHWEIGHT

Jeff Chiffens, Wilmington, DE

WTKO1 (1:04)

Fred Pierce, Talihina, OK

Photo Credit: Christopher Cook