Watch bare-knuckle Chris Leben stop Phil Baroni at WBKFF 1

The Ultimate Fighter season 1 veteran Chris “The Crippler” Leben made his return to fighting Friday night as he faced fellow MMA veteran Phil Baroni in the main event at World Bare-Knuckle Fighting Federation‘s inaugural event “Rise of Titans” in Casper, Wyo. Leben avoided the clinch game of Baroni and floored him about midway through the first round. Baroni was out of it and even tried wrestling the referee on instinct. Take a look.
"The Crippler" is back!!! #WBKFF @WBKFF pic.twitter.com/roWBnX7U1N
— Dave Madden (@DaveMMAdden) November 10, 2018
The co-main event saw former UFC welterweight champ Johny Hendricks take on MMA vet Dakota Cochrane. Hendricks suffered a cut under his right eye in round one, then Cochrane suddenly ended the fight just 21-seconds into the second round with a straight right that silenced the pro-Hendricks crowd. Check it out.
Johny Hendricks is stopped in the 2nd round! #WBKFF @wbkff pic.twitter.com/JPtReRyBAr
— Dave Madden (@DaveMMAdden) November 10, 2018
The card also saw UFC vet Josh Neer pick up an impressive TKO victory over Mike Alderete. And Robbie Peralta and Leon Mynhardt advanced in the promotion’s $100,000 lightweight tournament. Full results are below.
WBKFF 1 “RISE OF THE TITANS” FULL RESULTS:
PAY-PER-VIEW CARD
MAIN EVENT – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS
Chris Leben, San Diego, CA
WTKO1 (1:19)
Phil Baroni, Long Island, NY
CO-FEATURE – MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Dakota Cochrane, Omaha, NE
WKO2 (0:21)
Johny Hendricks, Fort Worth, TX
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Julian Lane, Mansfield, OH.
WDEC5 (49-46, 49-46, 47-48)
Joey Angelo, Las Vegas, NV
WBKFF FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS
Christina Marks, San Diego, CA
WDEC2 (1:54)
Jasmine Clarkson, Cedar Hill, TX
$100,000 WBKFF LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT KICK-OFF
Robbie Peralta, Escondido, CA
WDEC5 (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)
Jay Cucciniello, Malaga, Spain
Leon Mynhardt, Fairfield, CA
WTKO2 (0:56)
Nick Gonzalez, Austin, TX
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Josh Neer, Des Moines, IA
WTKO3 (2:00)
Mike Alderete, Albuquerque, NM
180-POUNDS CATCHWEIGHT
Joey Munoz, Scotts Bluff, NE
WDEC5 (48-46, 48-47, 47-47)
Marcelo Alfaya, Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil
175-POUNDS CATCHWEIGHT
Issac Vallie-Flagg, Albuquerque, NM
WKO2 (1:20)
Cory Simpson, Las Vegas, NV
PRELIMINARY CARD
SUPER HEAVYWEIGHTS
Juan Torres, Las Cruces, NM
WKO2 (1:33)
C.J. Leveque, Brentwood, CA
160-POUNDS CATCHWEIGHT
Jeff Chiffens, Wilmington, DE
WTKO1 (1:04)
Fred Pierce, Talihina, OK
Photo Credit: Christopher Cook