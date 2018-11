UFC Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Fighter 1 winner and former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin recently returned to the octagon for a grappling match against NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq outweighs Griffin by more than a hundred pounds and is about a foot taller than him. UFC President Dana White refereed the good natured rumble and even placed a wager with Shaq that one of his female fighters, Claudia Gadelha, could submit him — and she did! Check it out.

Please like & share: