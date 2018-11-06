Odds for Nunes vs Cyborg remain relatively close for a Cyborg fight

Amanda Nunes takes on Cris Cyborg on December 29, 2018 in Las Vegas at UFC 232. Cris currently reigns unchallenged in the featherweight division as the champ and Amanda Nunes dominates at 135 as the bantamweight queen. So dominant are they that the UFC had to make this fight happen for the fans and being real to rake in some nice cheddar. Did I just say cheddar. Man I’m old…

This might be Cyborg’s most dangerous opponent because Nunes is good on all fronts. She can pound you out on the ground and knock you out on your feet. Amanda faces the same challenge in Cyborg maybe even more so because she is moving up a weight class for this bout. It’s not a pick em but betting on the underdog here might not be a bad idea.

In the UFC’s first female champion vs champion bout we are seeing something we rarely see. The odds for Cyborg aren’t above 500. The average odds for Cris over her career have been an insane -1619! Here are the latest and more realistic odds from oddsshark.com.

Nunes +350 Cyborg -300

This could end up being a short night for Nunes or a long one for Cyborg since she is rarely taken in to the championship rounds. If Amanda can make it that far we might see Cris lose her first fight since 2005. Since that loss she is 19-1-1 and despite only testing positive for banned substances once that one no contest on her record has created an unfair stigma the she is a cheater. With a win over Amanda maybe she will be known as champ champ and just that. If Nunes wins she will be a legend and in the discussion for women’s GOAT.

Who takes this one?