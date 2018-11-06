Bro: Khabib’s manager asks for insane money Dana responds

Dana White has always been a good sport. After saying that I probably should have used the term ‘rarely’ instead of ‘always’. When it comes to fighters and managers saying stupid things he seems genuinely amused at times. So when the following crazy statement to TMZ sports was made by Khabib’s manager we knew White would get a chuckle.

Ben Askren, Woodley, none of these guys can touch Khabib. Especially if they’re scared to get tired and these guys, they get tired. Now, I’m not even worried about Tyron or Ben Askren, I’m worrying about somebody bringing $50 million to $100 million to the table and none of these guys can bring $200,000 to the table…Listen, the guy we just fought (McGregor) said he made $50 million. I think, as a global superstar, Khabib bypass him. You have a guy meeting with Putin and Erdoğan and the other guy selling liquor on the corner store. It’s not even in the f**king same planet. Good for him. Whatever. It’s none of our business, he do what he does.

When White heard Ali Abdelaziz’s comments he made his response short and sweet (via MMAFighting)…

Sure. [Laughing] Come on! They know what’s realistic for them. They know the answer to that question. It’s fun to say though, $50 million.

Why in the world would Ali think that Nurmagomedov fighting just anyone would make enough money to warrant a pay check of fifty million dollars? Sure he’s a great fighter that just mauled Conor McGregor but would he draw without the Irishman? Is there another fighter on the planet he could face that would draw that kind of cash? Maybe GSP returning or Ben Askren after he manhandles a few opponents? Why would Ali say they don’t care what Conor is doing and then recall said actions off the top of his head? Why is Conor McGregor? Who is GSP? What is Ben Askren. We doubt Nurmagomedov could hit big numbers without a money opponent, but – wait – what was your question again, bro?