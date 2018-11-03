UFC 230 live results and highlights

UFC 230 takes place Saturday night, Nov. 3, from NYC. Heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier puts his belt on the line against the ultra heavy-handed Derrick “Black Beast” Lewis. Former middleweight champ Chris Weidman faces grappling wizard Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the co-main event. ProMMAnow.com will provide live results and highlights of all the action kicking off with the early prelims at 6:45 p.m. ET, moving to the FS1 televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the PPV main card at 10 p.m. ET.
UFC 230 results:
Main Card
- Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Derrick Lewis
- Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Middleweight: David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier
- Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman
- Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
- Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
- Catchweight (127.2 Ibs): Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
- Welterweight: Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
- Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
- Heavyweight: Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
UFC 230 highlights:
