UFC 230 live results and highlights

UFC 230 takes place Saturday night, Nov. 3, from NYC. Heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier puts his belt on the line against the ultra heavy-handed Derrick “Black Beast” Lewis. Former middleweight champ Chris Weidman faces grappling wizard Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the co-main event. ProMMAnow.com will provide live results and highlights of all the action kicking off with the early prelims at 6:45 p.m. ET, moving to the FS1 televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the PPV main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 230 results:

Main Card

  • Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Ronaldo Souza
  • Middleweight: David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman
  • Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

  • Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
  • Catchweight (127.2 Ibs): Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi
  • Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
  • Welterweight: Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
  • Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
  • Heavyweight: Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

UFC 230 highlights:

