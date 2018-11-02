Khabib says he’s better than McGregor but UFC 229 success is all Conor

UFC 229 may have been over last month but the aftermath of the post fight brawl is still going as is the talk of a rematch. The main event was a blockbuster featuring Conor McGregor and current light weight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov that ended in a lopsided submission win for the champ. McGregor may have lost the fight but he has been everywhere even the mainstream media like he never skipped a beat.

The event came in over the 2 million buy mark in pay-per-view sales and Khabib himself admits that Conor was the spark.

You know, you should give credit to Conor. He is very popular. Was I as popular before the fight? I don’t think so. But if you compare us as athletes, I proved that I am better. But as a star he is much brighter than me. I don’t know how much now, but before the fight, definitely.