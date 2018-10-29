UFC legend arrested for DUI

One of the fighters responsible for helping save the UFC in 2005 when it was still a struggling entity has been arrested on DUI charges in Nevada. According to a report from TMZ The Ultimate Fighter season 1 finalist Stephan Bonnar aka “The American Psycho” was reportedly driving “like a maniac” and under the influence on I-15 Sunday around 1:15 p.m. when a group of concerned citizens, one of them armed with a gun, surrounded his vehicle and physically restrained him after an apparent crash.

The 41-year-old UFC legend reportedly resisted arrested after he woke up as cops were trying to place him in handcuffs. He was eventually cuffed and transported to a nearby station and booked on 3rd-degree felony DUI charges, resisting arrest and unsafe driving. His bail was set at $22,000 according to the report from TMZ.

Bonnar fought in the UFC from 2005-2012 and had notable wins over the likes of James Irvin, Keith Jardine, Krzysztof Soszynski and Kyle Kingsbury among others. In Nov. 2014 Bonnar returned to the cage under the Bellator banner where he lost a split decision to former UFC light heavyweight champ Tito Ortiz.

Mistakes happen and it’s sad to see when someone of notoriety from the sport makes such a poor decision. But hopefully Bonnar can use the opportunity as a wake up call to get some help. Thankfully he nor anyone else was injured because of his decision to drink and drive, but he will still have to face the consequences of those actions just as anyone else would that was caught in a similar situation. The concerned citizens involved may have indeed saved his life or someone else’s by taking action.

Also, one has to wonder what role brain trauma plays in situations like this. Bonnar was involved in some major wars in his day, his epic TUF 1 Finale fight with Forrest Griffin being a prime example. We are wishing him the best and hoping this is a one-time thing.