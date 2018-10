The UFC 230 hype train is close to its destination. On November 3rd we will see Derrick Lewis challenge Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight strap. Lewis just knocked out Alexander Volkov less than a month ago at UFC 229 so his addition to this card was surprising. Still, when Dana calls and opportunity knocks you answer or buy yourself a doghouse because that’s where you will be. The UFC 230 Countdown is out and it’s actually really solid. Check it out and get hype.

Please like & share: