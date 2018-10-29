Johnson explains weight snafu, win over Lobov

Michael Johnson may have defeated Artem Lobov on Saturday but he was defeated by the scales during the weigh-ins for UFC Moncton. He missed the 146 pound limit for non-title featherweight bouts and the culprit he says was the NSAC. Johnson who took the fight on short notice was under the impression that he would receive the additional one hour a fighter gets if they miss weight on the initial attempt. Regardless, he came out on top and in this Cageside Seats video he was more than happy to discuss the victory.

