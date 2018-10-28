McGregor shares adorable photo of son who might be his clone

It’s Sunday morning and we decided to show something happy and cute instead of the insanity that has been this past week . Former champ champ Conor McGregor posted a photo of him with his future champ champ son on Instagram this morning that might prove he really is a clone of his daddy.

The looks on their faces are almost identical and if the baby had teeth it really would be pretty darn close. Nothing seems to get Conor down and we expect him to return to action soon. For now Instagram seems to be the primary way he’s communicating with fans.