Scandal! This video reportedly shows Paulo Costa getting an IV before Hendricks fight

If what you are about to see is real this is a big no-no. Getting an IV in the build up to a fight is not allowed and can result in fines and suspensions from USADA. The organization banned using IV’s to re-hydrate back in 2015 in a move that really seemed a tad ridiculous at the time. In this video we are reportedly seeing Paulo Costa getting one the week before his fight with Johny Hendricks before their bout at UFC 217. Check it out.

We have a question though. Why in the world is this video JUST NOW surfacing? It seems very odd that someone in the room would have the balls to record it and wait to post it until almost a year later.