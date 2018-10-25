Rockhold discusses being devastated by leg injury

Luke Rockhold was supposed to face fellow former middleweight champion Chris Weidman for a second time in what was clearly a title eliminator at UFC 230. He was confident coming in to the fight because he defeated Chris soundly in their first bout but then the worst happened.

Rockhold was removed from the fight for an undisclosed injury that would later be identified as one involving his leg. He spoke with Submission Radio at length about it and his disappointment.

The leg injury has been a f*cking nightmare, a complete nightmare. It was a misinformed surgery. Unfortunately, I was misguided by a couple of doctors, and I wouldn’t say malpractice, but it was a pretty idiotic move to open me up on the blade of my shin where they did, and everything It seemed like a superficial surgery, and that’s why I went ahead with it. And sure enough, it’s been one of the worst things that I’ve ever dealt with in my life. So, I really can’t make any contact with it. It’s on the blade of my shin and it’s such a…like, I was in jeopardy of so many things with this leg and its repercussions if I were to go out there and this thing opened up and an infection got into the bone. It’s just not worth it. I didn’t kick. The whole camp I didn’t use my left leg to kick. And so unfortunately after Vegas, I got an infection on my way back home. And then as I thought the leg was doing better and it would be ready to go, it backtracked and opened up and then it was in jeopardy again. It was red, it was inflamed and it was dangerous, cause the skin has to build up.

Jacare Souza has taken his spot at UFC 230 and he will Fight Chris Weidman in the co-main event. There is no word on a solid return date for Luke but we wish him a speedy recovery.