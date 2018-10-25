Liddell still bitter about being pushed out of UFC

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was essentially forced into retirement after suffering three brutal knockout losses in his last four fights. Dana White expressed his concerns publicly and announced his friends retirement citing that he was looking out for him. It never seemed to sit well with Chuck and he would occasionally discuss a potential comeback but it never came to fruition. Thanks to Golden Boy promotions he finally steps back in to the cage in November to face Tito Ortiz for a third time. Before he does he spoke about the forced retirement and more. Check it out…

