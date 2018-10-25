Colby Covington goes full Colby on Khabib

Former UFC interim welterweight champ Colby Covington has always been outspoken to say the least. He has even been compared to the king of mic work Chael Sonnen and keeping it real he has surpassed him in some ways. Don’t believe us? Check out what he told Submission Radio about lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (via BJPenn.com).

HE DOESN’T STAND A CHANCE AGAINST A GUY LIKE ME, I CAN TELL YOU THAT. AND THAT’S THE REASON HE’S CUTTING ALL THAT WEIGHT TO GO TO LIGHTWEIGHT. HE KNOWS HE HAS NO CHANCE TO WIN AT WELTERWEIGHT.

THERE’S GUYS LIKE ME WHO CAN WRESTLE BACK INTO HIM AND WHO CAN STRIKE AND DO JIU JITSU AND GET UP OFF THE BOTTOM. SO, IT’S A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT FIGHT. THAT’S WHY HE CUTS ALL THAT WEIGHT TO GO LIGHTWEIGHT. HE’S SCARED AT WELTERWEIGHT. SO, AFTER I FINISH DUNKING MY BALLS ON TYRON WOODLEY AND FINISHING HIS CAREER OFF, I’LL BE LOOKING FOR THAT FIGHT. IF HE WANTS TO MEET IN THE MIDDLE – I’M NOT A BIG 170, SO WE CAN MEET RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE AT 162, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF 155-170, AND WE CAN HAVE THIS SUPER FIGHT AT 162.

BUT I HAVE A FEELING HE’S GONNA GET SCARED AND HE’S GONNA BACK OUT AND HIS DAD’S GONNA TELL HIM TO RETIRE BEFORE HE FIGHTS ME.