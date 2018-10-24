Latest odds for UFC 232 main and co-main event

UFC 232 is probably the most anticipated event of this year right behind the hype that was UFC 229. It features a colossal clash between UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and featherweight champ Cris Cyborg in the co-main event. Capping the event off will be a rematch that fans have wanted to see since the second the first bout ended. Jon Jones will take on Alexander Gustafsson and the pair will be fighting maybe/possibly for the light heavyweight title if Daniel Cormier doesn’t win out on keeping it around his waist.

Bovada has the odds for Jones vs Gustafsson at…

Jones -300 Gustafsson +240

and Cyborg vs Nunes at…

Cyborg -285 Nunes +225

UFC 232 goes down on December 29, 2018 in Paradise, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.