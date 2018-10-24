Despite recent run Smith is underdog in Oezdemir fight

Volkan Oezdemir is a solid fighter with the heart of a lion and his next opponent Anthony Smith might as well be one. The pair will throw down in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on October 27th at the appropriately titled UFC Moncton event.

Volkan is coming off of a loss to Daniel Cormier back at UFC 220 and Smith is entering this fight with consecutive brutal knockout wins over a pair of former light heavyweight champions. At UFC 225 he starched Rashad Evans and at UFC: Shogun vs Smith he laid out Shogun Rua. Despite the incredible momentum Anthony is also entering as the underdog according to the latest lines from Oddsshark.

Oezdemir -190 Smith +155

Using intangibles like momentum, styles, state of mind, and ring rust you could argue these lines:

Oezdemir -100 Smith +100

If Anthony wins he most certainly is next in line for a title shot after Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson square off at UFC 232 potentially for the 205 belt. Then again if Daniel Comier gets his way he will do everything in his power to keep the title around his waist while he defends his heavyweight title. This whole thing could be a mess.

Who takes this?