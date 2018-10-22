VIDEO | Nick Diaz stings Canelo Alvarez ‘You ain’t gonna win’

Nick Diaz essentially just called out Canelo Alvarez and it’s pretty raw. Canelo’s name has been in the news lately because he signed an exclusive six figure contract with DAZN meaning he’s being targeted by alot of potential opponents looking to make some big money, too. Enter Nick Diaz and this amazing quote from a video street interview (below) with TMZ:

I’ve never even thought about that, but the guy is moving up to 168 and fighting some no names. Let’s be real Canelo moving up to my weight, he ain’t gonna win that fight. No way, come on man. You’re just basically one of them little guys I spar before I fight. I am a professional fighter, I’ve had over 37 fights.