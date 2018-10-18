VIDEO | Cris me outside how bout dat? Cyborg appears in new Bhad Bhabie video

We are living in an alternate universe where arguably the best female fighter in the world appears in a music video with Danielle Bregoli. If you don’t know who that is we don’t blame you because up until she started stretching her 15 minutes of fame we had forgotten. She’s the “Cash me outside, how bout dat” girl from the Dr. Phil show that sparked an army of memes and remixes of her appearance on Youtube. Cris Cyborg – and I can’t believe I am saying this – appears in her new music video called “Juice”. Listen at your own risk and look for Cris.

