VIDEO | Floyd Mayweather says ‘definitely’ fighting Khabib

Remember that time Floyd Mayweather Jr fought and beat UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor? Well now it looks like Mayweather believes he is fighting the champ of the champ-champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov. After Khabib destroyed the Irishman at UFC 229 Mayweather slammed McGregor on social media and shortly after that he claimed he would be fighting the Russian. Later Nurmagomedov would say the same but realistically we do not expect the pair to face each other – and we’re okay with that. Still, here’s Floyd spinning the talk about it again to TMZ. Check it out…

