The UFC 230 poster dropped

UFC 230 goes down on November 3rd boasting a main event bout between Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and top contender Derrick Lewis. The co-main event is a rematch between former middleweight champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman. The card is a solid looking one and it really had to be since it is being held in a big market like New York and at Madison Square Garden.

The hasty booking of Cormier and Lewis saved it from having a lackluster main event given that Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier fell through for a myriad of reasons. All sorts of names were thrown around but DC and the ‘Black Beast’ finally stuck.

Check out the poster the UFC just released on Instagram…