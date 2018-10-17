The Rock Not Returning for a Match at Crown Jewel

The Rock is not set to return to the ring in the near future. According to rumours, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson received a $20,000,000 offer from Saudi Arabia. The rumour said the money was for him to wrestle in WWE’s Pay-Per-View event, Crown Jewel as the Universal Champion.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, however, doesn’t believe there is truth to the speculation. He expects the star not to be present on November 2 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

The Rock, however, seems keen to come back for one more match. Last July, he revealed that he cannot wait to return to a WWE ring. He says there’s nothing like being in the WWE ring.

“There are lots of celebrities and athletes too,” he says.

He further said the WWE ring has certain live crowd acumen, a great connective tissue that is second to none. That is the best part of his job when it comes to wrestling, whether he’s wrestling or just giving a promo.

“That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he says.

The Rock’s Transition to Hollywood

The Rock has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He took part in blockbusters like Fast & Furious, as well as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage. He has worked with big stars like Jason Statham, John Travolta and Christopher Walken. His success in film came after a stunning 8-year stint in WWE.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the greatest WWE legends of all time. The star is a 10-time world champion and also had some unforgettable wars. He has wrestled other great wrestlers, including John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H and many more.

His last official match was at WrestleMania 32. In this memorable match, he destroyed Erick Rowan in just 6 seconds in an impromptu bout.

His last big feud took place 5 years ago against John Cena. It culminated at WrestleMania 29 where he lost the WWE Championship Cena.