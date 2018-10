Dang Ali, that’s harsh bro. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has no interest in his client rematching Conor McGregor. After getting dominated at UFC 229 and eventually submitted in the 4th round, McGregor immediately called for a rematch. Legitimate number one contender Tony Ferguson has more than earned his place as next in line by going 11-0 in as many fights which makes it a no-brainer to book him against the Russian. Here’s what Ali said to TMZ…

Please like & share: