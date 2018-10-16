Newbies often ask the question ‘What casino games can you play online?’ and end up surprised by the options offered. In reality, there are so many sub-categories and variants of the main casino game categories that it would take forever to explain them all. In short, the online casino world is a magnificent place where you’re spoiled by choice. Casino Encyclopedia lists the most popular online casinos where you can try all of the games and their variants. But before you choose the casino that suits you, see which casino games you can find online and play them.

Casino Games You Can Play Online

The following is a list of casino games that you can play online. You can choose to play:

Slots – Slots are the most played games online and you will find a myriad of slot games across online casinos. There are classic (3-reeled), video (5-reeled) and progressive (jackpot) slots available. However, these slots can be further categorized by theme, software provider, number of paylines, RTP percentage etc. They are pretty simple to be played, as you basically just press the ‘Spin’ button and hope for the best outcome.

Video Poker – Video poker is another popular online casino game where your main goal is to get the highest ranked hand possible. You place a bet, get dealt with five cards and you fold, hold or discard a certain card in order to get the highest hand. The lowest hand is the pair while the highest the straight flush. But, this is not the same in all of the video poker variants. Speaking of variants, the most popular video poker variants are Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, Tens or Better, Joker Poker, Aces, and Faces etc.

Roulette – Roulette is a game of chance, where you bet on a certain number, line or group of numbers and hope that the ball lands on the proper pocket. There are various roulette variants as well, such as American Roulette, European Roulette, French Roulette etc.

Blackjack – Blackjack is the game of choice to many high-rollers, with the aim of getting a hand closest to a value of 21. The game has its rules which are fairly simple to learn. There are so many online blackjack variants to choose from, such as Blackjack Switch, Double Exposure, 5 Hand, Single Deck, Multiplayer, Face Up 21, Surrender, Pontoon, Spanish 21 etc.

Baccarat – Baccarat is a table game where the whole gameplay involves around the bet. You can bet on the Player’s, the Dealer’s Hand or the Tie. Basically, you’re betting whether your hand or the dealer’s hand would be the closest to 9, or whether it would be a tie. Baccarat also has its online casino variants such as Mini-Baccarat, Baccarat Squeeze, Baccarat Control Squeeze etc.

Craps – Craps is a fun and exciting game that involves throwing a dice and betting. The aim is to hit a 7 with a roll of a pair of dice or 10. Meanwhile, you’re betting whether or not you’ll succeed in it. If you roll 12, 3 or 2 that is called Craps and you lose the game. But what counts is whether you have correctly predicted the roll.

And, if the main game categories, meaning the most played online casino games did not seem appealing enough, there are also Specialty Games (Keno, Scratch Cards, Bingo, Lottery etc.), as well as a Live Dealer and Mobile versions of most of the above-listed games.