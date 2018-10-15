VIDEO: Sonnen says higher probability now that McGregor can win Khabib rematch

Chael Sonnen’s predictions haven’t always been up to snuff. In fact they are rarely accurate if we’re being truthful. However, he was pretty close when he took Khabib Nurmagomedov to win via submission over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 even if he said the 3rd round instead of when it actually ended in the 4th. It was a dominant performance by the Russian who was only bested in the third round where he still managed to drop the Irishman. Why would anyone think that McGregor has a real chance in a potential rematch, right? Chael has your answers. Check it out…

