McGregor bigger odds underdog in potential Khabib rematch

Conor McGregor was the underdog coming in to his UFC 229 bout with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman’s +140 was very fairly trumped by the Russian’s -170 mainly because Conor had been away from MMA hyping and fighting in a boxing match you may have heard about with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Meanwhile, despite injuries we got to see Khabib Nurmagomedov decimate his opponents with extreme prejudice. That’s not exactly a formula for success for McGregor to come back and be the mythical opponent we would hope for.

It turns out that those odds might have been generous given the outcome. Despite Conor winning the third round he was dominated in the first two and submitted in the 4th. Those facts have played heavily in to the early odds for the rematch according to OddsShark. Here’s where they currently sit:

McGregor +215 Nurmagomedov -275

Unless footage of McGregor surfaces of him out wrestling a full grown grizzly bear while defending himself from a rabid tiger we do not expect those to change much.