Conor McGregor’s clothing line has sold out in under 24 hours

While some are still talking about Conor McGregor’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 the Irishman is quietly winning on other fronts. His Proper Twelve whiskey has broken various sales records and he has seemingly been everywhere including appearing as a special guest at a Dallas Cowboy game. Victory as a mindset seems to be paying off for him.

The tailor behind his August McGregor clothing has revealed that his latest line sold out in less than 24 hours. On top of that he has a line of suits releasing in November predicted to do the same meaning another big payday.

Only time will tell if his loss to Khabib and the brawl that ensued after will start to affect his products. We doubt it.