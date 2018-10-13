VIDEO: Bader now open to facing Cormier after mauling Mitrione

Former UFC stand out now Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader dominated Matt Mitrione last night at Bellator 207 on his way to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. He moves on to the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix where he will take on the winner of tonight‘s Bellator 208 Chael Sonnen versus Fedor Emelianenko bout. If Bader wins that fight he will become the heavyweight champ in addition to his current status as light heavyweight champion. He’s open to facing another champ-champ – UFC light heavy and heavyweight king Daniel Cormier. Check out what he said at the Bellator 207 post fight press conference.

Please like & share: