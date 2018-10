Lightweight phenom Tony Ferguson is on an 11 fight win streak and after his win on Saturday over Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 he is surely next in line for a title shot. Conor McGregor was submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event and then all hell broke loose. At the post fight press conference we heard Dana White express his disgust with the brawl along with many others including Ferguson. Check out what he said…

