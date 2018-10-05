UFC 229 weigh-ins live stream and results

Today’s ceremonial UFC 229 weigh-ins will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and you don’t want to miss the staredown between headliners Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. It will be their final faceoff before their lightweight championship fight Saturday night in Las Vegas. We’ll also see lightweight contenders Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson square off in co-main event action as well as plenty of other intriguing matchups.

The early weigh-in results came in this morning and Khabib vs. McGregor is officially official — they both made weight — just in case there was any doubt (there was a little doubt about Khabib we must admit).

UFC 229 weigh-in results:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Conor McGregor (154.5) — Lightweight title

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis (156) — Lightweight

Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (204.5) — Light heavyweight

Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (251) — Heavyweight

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5) — Women’s strawweight

Sergio Pettis (125) vs. Jussier Formiga (125.5) — Flyweight

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5) — Welterweight

Aspen Ladd (134.5) vs. Tonya Evinger (136) — Women’s bantamweight

Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Alan Patrick (155.5) — Lightweight

Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5) — Women’s bantamweight

Gray Maynard (156) vs. Nik Lentz (156) — Lightweight

Ryan LaFlare (171) vs. Tony Martin (171) — Welterweight