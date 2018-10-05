Odds for McGregor and Khabib shift but only slightly

Tomorrow in Las Vegas we are finally going to be seeing what Dana White is selling as the greatest fight in UFC history. Lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend against former champ Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. Conor is legendary for playing mind games with his opponents and he is successful almost all of the time. Khabib is having none of it and because of that the odds have stayed right around the same numbers. We’ll use Bovada as our example here since they seem to be the average of most sites anyway.

Khabib -160 Conor +130

Some sites have McGregor as high as +175 and Khabib as low as -190 because like we said, Conor’s mental warfare opportunities have been few and far between. He’s had one press conference closed to the public and the weigh-ins today where the two almost came to blows. For a moment the entire place held their breath praying that there wasn’t a fight canceling incident, Thankfully there was not!

Will you be betting on this fight? On who?