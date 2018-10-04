Conor McGregor: ‘He may have wrestled Dagestani bears, but he’s never wrestled an Irish gorilla’

Former UFC two-division champ Conor McGregor made an appearance on Conan last night to talk about his UFC 229 main event fight this weekend against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship. In the interview Conor talked about what he saw when he looked in Khabib’s eyes during their UFC 229 press conference. He also acknowledged Khabib’s incredible wrestling pedigree but feels he is too one dimensional to handle his own well-rounded game and expects to expose him in the stand-up game. And while it’s true Khabib grew up wrestling bears in Dagestan, Conor says he’s never wrestled an Irish gorilla.

“I saw what I’ve seen many times when I’ve looked at that man, his eyeballs turned to glass. The blood rushes from his body and sprints out of his arse. That’s what I saw – another man froze.”

“I believe he has many weaknesses in his game. In the Dagestan region, they specialize in wrestling. The kid wrestled bears when he was a baby, it’s part of their culture. I’m under no illusion, he is a skilled wrestler. Of course, in the whole picture, there are many more facets to fighting, a lot more than one single discipline.

“I have many weapons to dismantle all styles of opponent and this is just another style of opponent. I believe he’s slow, he’s flat-footed. His striking is very average and I will look to expose that.

“He may have wrestled Dagestani bears but he has never wrestled an Irish gorilla.”