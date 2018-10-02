Tony Ferguson and Ovince St. Preux have the most intriguing odds for UFC 229

First off the title of this article may have been misleading. As much as we would like to see former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson fight everyone in the UFC he is not fighting light heavyweight standout Ovince St Preux.

Tony Ferguson was considered the man who could take down former lightweight champion Conor McGregor at 155 pounds before UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov came in to the picture. An injury here, a timing miscalculation there and he never got to face the Irishman to finally see who was the better fighter.

With Khabib as Conor’s dance partner in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 229 event that leaves Ferguson in the bout to determine who will face the winner of the title fight. He faces former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the co-main event.

The odds for Ferguson’s fight are more skewed than you might expect. Bovada has a good solid representation that pretty much averages out all of the lines on other sites:

Pettis +265 Ferguson -350

Tony is a heavy favorite and we would agree that those are fair numbers,

Ovince St. Preux (OSP) on the other hand is not the favorite in his bout with Dominick Reyes. OSP has fought Jon Jones to a decision, knocked out Shogun Rua, and is 3-1 in his last four. He is coming in to his bout with Reyes off of a submission win at a Fight Night in June.

Dominick is 3-0 in the UFC with his biggest fight in the organization coming to a name you would have to Google. He hasn’t fought anyone near OSP’s caliber but that did not stop the odds makers from loving him. Here are the lines from Bovada:

St Preux +170 Reyes -210

Ouch! If you are an OSP fan this has to be head scratching for you.

What do you think of these odds?