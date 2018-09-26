UFC 229 Pettis vs Ferguson odds round up

Former light heavyweight champs Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson will go to battle in the co-main event of UFC 229 which is headlined by current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and another former lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The perfect storm is brewing in these two bouts with Ferguson on a 10 fight tear and most likely getting the next shot at the winner of Khabib/Conor should he beat Pettis. Anthony is 3-5 in his last 8 which means that the UFC would look to book a rematch of the main event instead of giving him a shot.It’s a complicated booking situation for sure.
The current odds definitely reflect their recent records judging from what 5 of the top odds makers are putting out there.
Bovada
Pettis +250
Ferguson -325
SportBet
Pettis +284
Ferguson -326
SportsBook
Pettis +250
Ferguson -330
Pinnacle
Pettis +275
Ferguson -321
SportsInt
Pettis +235
Ferguson -330
What do you think of these odds?