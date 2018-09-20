Khabib mocks McGregor in hilarious UFC 229 edit

According to UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, former two-division champ Conor McGregor is all bark and no bite — or rather all cluck and no peck… anyway Khabib is the Eagle and Conor is the Chicken. You get the drift. Check out this UFC 229 edit Khabib posted regarding today’s press conference (which starts at 5 p.m. ET and you can watch the live stream right here on prommanow.com).

However, we should point out there was a cockle-a-doodle-doo sound in there too which is technically a rooster and roosters are pretty damn tough. They may not be able to handle an eagle, but anyways…

And then there’s this…