GGG wants Canelo rematch but De La Hoya not on same page

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin squared off on Saturday in an attempt to clear up who the better fighter is after drawing on September 16, 2017. This fight was even closer than their first despite each man being more aggressive. Alvarez controversially got the majority decision win and we got a call for a rematch from GG at the post fight press conference. Here’s what he said:

We would like to have a third fight…We will negotiate it. It would be great to have a third fight.

Sadly it looks like Oscar De La Hoya is not having it.

A fight with David Lemieux is possible for December in New York.

Fans aren’t exactly clamoring for this bout but Oscar does what Oscar wants. At least he’s giving us Chuck vs Tito 3, right?