WTF!! Referee Herb Dean almost lets CB Dolloway get executed with late stoppage at UFC Moscow

We’ve seen late stoppages in MMA plenty of times but this one that occurred by referee Herb Dean today at UFC Moscow has to be one of the most egregious that I can remember. Let me ask you this Herb Dean, at what point did it become completely obvious that CB Dolloway should take no more punishment from short-notice opponent Khalid Murtazaliev and wanted out of this fight? We would argue it was when he turns over to lay face down completely covering up offering no resistance whatsoever. That seems logical right? However, referee Herb Dean continued to let the poor guy get pummeled with unanswered shots for another good 25 seconds as the UFC commentary crew loses their minds. If anyone has a legitimate defense as to why Herb Dean let this fight go on, we would love to hear it. Go right ahead and try and prove us wrong on this.

What is wrong with Herb Dean? We almost had a public execution in the cage before he stopped the fight at #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/1vgxRIj0Dl — 🆃ᕼᗴ==[▶️]==🅲ᕼᗩᗰᑭ (@Tonkasaw) September 15, 2018

Is this the worst late stoppage in UFC history?