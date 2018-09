We did not think we would be this amped for a third Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz bout. Chuck won the first two and even though it’s been a long time since the mohawk sporting KO artist fought let alone won a fight we have to wonder if he is still in Ortiz’s head. This video of the two facing off for their bout under the Golden Boy banner has our pulse elevating. What do you think? Will this be a snooze fest or good fight?

