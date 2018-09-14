Full UFC Moscow main card odds that still have Hunt as the favorite

UFC Moscow will air exclusively on UFC Fight Pass on Saturday, September 15th from Russia. When the UFC said they were going to be holding an event there it was initially believed they would air the event on television, but it ended up on their Fight Pass service.

The main event is Mark Hunt vs Aleksei Oleinik and despite the “Super Samoan” getting up there in age he still got the nod as the odds on favorite. Only one fighter got even odds and that was Jan Blachowicz. Andrei Arlovski is coming in to his fight as the underdog which was not that much of a surprise. Even though “The Pitbull” has name recognition his record is 2-6 in his last eight while his opponent Shamil Abdurakhimov is 3-2 in his last 5.

Check out the full odds for the main card below.

Mark Hunt (-185) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+155)

Nikita Krylov (-120) vs. Jan Blachowicz (EVEN)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (-130) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+110)

Alexey Kunchenko (-475) vs. Thiago Alves (+380)

Do you agree with these?