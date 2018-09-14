Full Tito Ortiz vs Chuck Liddell III press conference video

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz face off against each other for a third and probably final time in November under the Golden Boy banner unless this bout lands more than a million PPV buys and money starts flowing. The press conference was a pretty standard affair with Chuck being his normal confident self and Tito acting as cocky as he could – despite losing their first two. Oscar De La Hoya seems genuinely excited about bringing this fight to life and truly believes in it. We don’t blame him because these two could probably fight at 80 and alot of people would watch them go at it. Check out the full press conference and let us know in the comments if you will be watching this.

