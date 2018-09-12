UFC 229: Khabib Nurmogomedov vs. Conor McGregor press conference announced for Radio City Music Hall

A date for the first Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) vs. Conor McGregor (21-3) UFC 229 press conference has finally been announced. Neither mixed martial arts fighter has done much yet in the way of promotion for their Oct. 6 pay-per-view lightweight championship showdown so this press conference is a much needed promotional effort.

The UFC will host a UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor press conference on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. ET at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event will be closed to the public and only open to credentialed media members.

It’s quite fitting the press conference should be in New York since that’s where Khabib and McGregor last saw one another when the Irishman and his gang of thugs stormed the Barclays Center and he threw a dolly through a bus window that was transporting Khabib and several other UFC fighters.

What kind of fireworks and antics will we see this time? McGregor fans can be rest assured their hero will be fully turnt up for this one as he prepares to face what should be his toughest test to date at 155-pounds.

Prior to the press conference, UFC will show an advanced screening of ‘Country Boy Can Survive: The Story of Matt Hughes’ Fight for Survival,’ one of the short films featured in the ’25 Years in Short’ series to commemorate UFC’s 25th anniversary. The film focuses on former dominant UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes who faced the fight of his life last year after barely surviving a train collision.